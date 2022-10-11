Stockton Police Chief on officer arrests: 'It's not a representation of our department'

Ex-Sgt. Nicholas Bloed resigned and faces sexual assault charges. Officer Ny Tran faces felony charges, including grand theft of an elderly person.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed has been charged with a laundry list of serious felonies by the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

Charges include a number of sexual felonies including assault to commit rape, assault by a public officer, paying for prostitution and asking or receiving a bribe. The allegations date back to May of 2019.

A woman who said she was victimized by Bloed spoke with ABC10 in June.

"He tells me to get on my knees and then I got on me knees and then he starts taking pictures of me," she said.

She said she met up with a friend at a Stockton hotel room in February when Bloed arrived in full uniform for a sexual encounter with her friend. She said Bloed then had unwanted sex with her as well.

"This is just flat out rape in my opinion," said Dan Gilleon, who represents three women in civil lawsuits.

He said one of the women was a female escort who had been in a relationship with Bloed for several years.

"As far as a police officer going out in uniform and using his badge, his gun and his power to insist that women submit to him sexually, I've never seen anything as grotesque as this," Gilleon said.

However, attorney Allen Sawyer, who represents the former officer, says he will prove in court the allegations have "no merit whatsoever," but he doesn't deny the sex took place.

"There's no doubt Mr. Bloed lacks judgment and made some serious mistakes. I believe once the evidence is presented in court it's going to be clear that this is a consensual encounter," Sawyer said.

In a separate case, Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran was arrested on felony charges connected to an elderly person.

Tran, a nine-year veteran on the force, is accused of grand theft, forgery and using someone else's credit card and personal check totaling over $94,000.

Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden spoke out today for the first time regarding the arrests of Bloed and Tran.

"It's concerning because officers are provided with a great deal of trust. As we're trying to continue to build trust, these create big challenges. It's concerning what occurred. It is not a representation of our department," McFadden said.

"I am grateful that they are taking the charges seriously that they are investigating them and that they're doing due diligence to be transparent with the community," said community activist Toni McNeil.

However, she also questions why Tran remains on paid administrative leave, using tax payer dollars.

Stockton City Manager Harry Black said it's state law to continue to pay officers while still employed despite the charges.

"It's really a matter of pre-existing policy procedure which is tied back to collective bargaining, but there's also the 'Police Officers Bill of Rights,' which is a state code thing. So with that, we find ourselves sort of constrained in this manner," Black said.

Now, Chief McFadden said the department will be doing more to ensure the residents of Stockton can trust their department. He said he'll be working with his leadership team to see how the department can be more effective, more transparent and accountable.

Both Bloed and Tran will make their first court appearances on Monday.

