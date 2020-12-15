18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Stockton

Few details are available, but police said the shooting happened around 6:34 p.m. on the 3200 block of Hammer Lane.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Stockton, Monday night.

Few details are available, but police said the shooting happened around 6:34 p.m. on the 3200 block of Hammer Lane.

Arriving officers found the teenager shot. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests and there was no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this case, call Stockton Police immediately.

