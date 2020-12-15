23 cars impounded during 'sideshow' crackdown in Sacramento County over the weekend

According to the sheriff’s office, approximately 150 vehicles met up at Arden Fair Mall and then traveled to different locations around the county.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A joint law enforcement effort to thwart a sideshow in Sacramento County resulted in 53 traffic tickets, 23 vehicles impounded, and two pursuits that ended with arrests over the weekend.

Officers with the Sacramento and Rancho Cordova police departments as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department all worked together after learning of the planned sideshow event.

According to the sheriff’s office, approximately 150 vehicles met up at Arden Fair Mall and then traveled to different locations around the county including “Rio Linda, Del Paso Heights, Fair Oaks, Orangevale and Rancho Cordova.”

Officers were able to track down and stop some of the alleged participants at those locations. Most of the vehicles impounded were due to reckless driving, the sheriff’s department said.

Vehicles impounded for reckless driving are held for a mandatory 30 days, for which the owner is responsible for the towing, impound, and storage fees, authorities said.

Read more from ABC10