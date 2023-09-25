5 arrested in connection to strong-arm robbery at Stockton gas station

Stockton Police Department said the robbery happened Sept. 16 at the Shell gas station along Waterloo Road.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a robbery at a Stockton gas station.

Stockton Police Department said the robbery happened Sept. 16 at the Shell gas station along Waterloo Road. Police said a person was attacked by two men and was robbed of jewelry.

As the investigation continued, deputies developed suspect descriptions and learned one of the suspects was on searchable probations for firearms.

Deputies search the suspect's home and found the stolen items, which led to the five people being arrested.

The people arrested include:

Elpidio Martinez Serrano (27)

Richard Molina (23)

Noheli Santoyogarcia (22)

Antonio Wolfe (25)

Alaeya Mena (25)

The suspects were arrested on various charges related to the robbery, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of stolen property.

