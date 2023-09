Stockton police said the bicyclist was hit in the area of Wilson Way and Sonora Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Stockton Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said the hit-and-run collision was reported in the area of Wilson Way and Sonora Street around 1:10 p.m.

The bicyclist was only described as a 60-year-old man.

Police don't have any suspect information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

