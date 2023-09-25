Fairfield Police: Man arrested after touching himself, threatening parents in front of school

It happened Monday afternoon in front of the David Weir Preparatory Academy.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Vallejo man was arrested Monday afternoon after inappropriately touching himself in front of David Weir School in Fairfield.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. Parents reported a man was in front of the school with his pants down. A minute later, another parent reported he had a gun and was pointing it at her.

The school was put on lockdown as police searched for the man, identified as 34-year-old Deandre Dickson. He was found near the school and arrested.

Police say he was not armed but did have a lighter that looked like a handgun. He was booked for threatening others and a disturbance on school grounds.

