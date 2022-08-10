Student hurt during fight, robbery attempt at Stockton high school

The student suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of another student in front of the school on East Weber Avenue.

The incident occurred just as classes were letting out for the day and sent officers from the Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety rushing to the scene.

The attempted robbery turned into a fight involving the suspect, the victim and two other students, school district officials said.

During the incident, the victim reportedly sustained a minor ear injury that was treated on scene. The student victim declined an ambulance, authorities said.

"The incident occurred after school hours and off of school grounds, however, our staff took quick action," SUSD said in a statement to ABC10. "The safety of our students is a top priority."

According to the school district, the parents of the victim declined to press charges and no one was arrested. The victim's gold chain has since been recovered.

The attempted robbery comes less than two weeks after nearly 40,000 students at the school district - Stockton's largest - returned to classes for the fall semester.

Days before the new school year began, an independent consultant's review was released finding that safety plans at some SUSD schools are out of legal compliance.

The review followed a scathing grand jury report released during the summer which alleged mismanagement at the district pushing it towards a multi-million dollar budget deficit and a potential state-ordered takeover.

District leaders vowed to make changes to safety plans following the report's release and added a new job position to coordinate the district's emergency services and school safety program.

