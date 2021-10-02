Suisun Elementary School teacher arrested on charges of child abuse

Suisun City Police Department arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — The Suisun City Police Department arrested an elementary school teacher Friday for crimes against a child committed in 2016 and 2017.

Stephen Gallagher, 54, was arrested on charges related to sexually abusing a child while teaching at Suisun Elementary School, according to the police department's Facebook post.

The arrest warrant was issued due to an investigation conducted by the Suisun City Police Department into a sexual abuse allegation between May of 2016 and March of 2017.

During this time period, the victim was in the third grade at the time of the abuse and was Gallagher's student.

The Suisun City Police Department wants to identify whether there are any additional victims. If any community members have information about this case or know anyone who was a victim of child sexual abuse, the police would like them to contact Detective Jeremy Snyder either by phone, (707) 421-7373, or by email, jsnyder@suisun.com.

The City of Suisun City worked with the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District throughout this investigation.

