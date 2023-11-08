Suspect in deadly Stockton shooting turns himself in

STOCKTON, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting was arrested Sunday.
The Stockton Police Department said Tyrece Smith, 45, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide for the Aug. 10 shooting along the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Boulevard. The shooting left one man dead at the scene.
According to police, Smith came to the Stockton Police Operations building to surrender and was taken into custody without incident.
