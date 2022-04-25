Cameron Park man accused of driving drunk in deadly Highway 50 crash

47-year-old Aaron Folmsbee was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Cameron Park man is behind bars and facing accusations of drunk driving in a deadly crash.

Placerville police responded to the crash Saturday around 6:47 p.m. Police said a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided with a 1995 Harley Davidson along Highway 50 near Broadway Drive.

Arriving officers found two passengers from the motorcycle on the roadway, and first responders declared one of them, identified as 60-year-old Lori Hooper, dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was left with major injuries and flown to a hospital. He has not been identified.

The Jeep driver, identified by police as 47-year-old Aaron Folmsbee, was found at the scene. He was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. His bail was set at $175,000.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (530) 642-5210 and ask for Detective Randall or Officer Taylor.

