The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspicious death was reported along the the 5200 block of Bayou Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Deputies have launched an investigation into a suspicious death south of the Sacramento International Airport Monday night.

Few details surrounding the incident have been released at this time, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the person was found dead by a gunshot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspicious death was reported along the 5200 block of Bayou Way.

WATCH ALSO: