17-year-old left in critical but stabled condition after Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old suffered a life-threatening injury after a shooting in Modesto.

In an afternoon update, Sgt. Luke Schwartz, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, said the victim was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday along the 700 block of Adkinson Way.

Arriving deputies found the teenager with a life-threatening wound, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities only described the victim as a Hispanic male.

Investigators are processing the scene by John Thurman Field, and the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. A 15-year-old boy was detained at the scene as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Detective J. Rodriguez at (209) 652-0518.