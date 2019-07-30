SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is fed up with mass shootings in America.

"It's just sickening," said Newsom about the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. "And three days from now we'll zig and zag on a new tweet. We have leadership today that just turns a blind eye to this and won't do a damn thing to address these issues."

President Donald Trump did offer condolences Monday.

"We express our deepest sadness and sorrow for the families who lost a precious loved one in the horrific shooting last night in Gilroy, California," said President Trump. "While families were spending time together at a local festival, a wicked murderer opened fire and killed 3 innocent citizens, including a young child. We grieve for their families, and we ask that God will comfort them with his overflowing mercy and grace."

RELATED:

Newsom said thoughts and prayers are not enough.

"These folks in the White House have been supporting a kind of policy to wall back the work we are doing in state's like ours to get rid of large-capacity magazines and to advance on background checks," said Newsom.

But the Gilroy police chief said the 19-year-old bought the weapon legally in Nevada.

"We found out that the rifle that this suspect used was an SKS, it was an AK-47-type of assault rifle, it was purchased legally in the state of Nevada on July 9 of this year," said Chief Scot Smithee.

Newsom expressed outraged.

"It's just an outrage. I can't put borders up...in a neighboring state where you can buy this damn stuff legally," said Newsom. "How the hell is that possible? I have no problem with the Second Amendment. You have a right to bear arms, but not weapons of goddamn mass destruction."

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

WATCH MORE: How did the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter get his hands on a gun? | Connect the Dots