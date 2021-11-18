'Very disturbing' | Additional sex crime charges levied against Turlock band teacher

Police said three victims have been found, but still believe there are possibly other victims who have yet to come forward.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock band teacher was arrested again, weeks after being accused of sex crimes against a minor.

On Thursday, Turlock Police Department said 38-year-old Daniel James Baudino is facing additional sex crime charges. He was found and arrested on the 1000 block of Idaho Drive in Merced.

Police said Baudino's prior arrest earlier in November led to evidence of two additional victims, who were prior students of his. According to police, the victims were adults and no longer students when the crimes happened in 2015 and 2019.

Baudino was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and accused of three counts of sexual penetration with force and seven counts of oral copulation using force.

Police said three victims have been found, but they still believe there are possibly other victims who have yet to come forward.

Baudino's prior arrest earlier in November came after accusations of multiple sex crimes against a minor. Police said the victim came to them on Oct. 28 to report at least nine incidents occurring between June and August of 2016. At the time Baudino was a teacher at Turlock High School.

Turlock Unified School District previously told ABC10 that Baudino was placed on paid administrative leave after the initial charges were announced by police. Baudino was previously assigned to Turlock Junior High School and Dennis Earl Elementary School.

On Thursday, school district spokesperson Marie Russell sent ABC10 the following statement in light of the new charges against Baudino:

The news today of additional charges against Mr. Baudino is very disturbing. We are cooperating fully with this investigation and encourage anyone with relevant information to contact Turlock Police Department.

The District has already initiated measures required by the California Department of Education. We are unable to provide further comment, as this is a personnel issue.

The investigation by police is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Timothy Redd at (209) 664-7325.

