UC Davis chancellor looks toward normalcy after stabbing suspect arrest

The university's chancellor hopes the area can resume a sense of normalcy after the arrest.

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis Chancellor Gary May reacted to the news of a former UC Davis student being arrested in connection to this string of deadly stabbing attacks.

"Well, everyone is freaked out and scared," said May. "Things like this don't normally happen in Davis as you've heard, so I think there will be a great sense of relief after today."

Two of the three stabbing victims died, including a 20-year-old UC Davis student. It was news the chancellor admits left him in tears.

"I heard his father say he thought he'd be preparing for graduation, and he's preparing for a funeral, and I cried," said May.

May said the university plans to have a memorial service for Karim Friday. He'll speak at the service and express himself more fully there.

"I'm a father of two girls. I can't imagine how it would be to lose a young person," said May.

UC Davis officials say the suspect was expelled April 25 for "academic reasons." The deadly stabbings started on April 27. One week later, police announced an arrest.

"I think there's a high degree of probability that his reign of terror was not over from his perspective, but for the intervention of the good people who saw him and recognized him. And the quick response on the part of the Davis Police Department," said former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness.

He said the investigation is now entering a new and more challenging phase.

"I think on the part of the general public, there's a kind of a feeling at this point that, OK, it's a relief. But honestly, the effort now begins in terms of the prosecutorial efforts," said McGinness.

Meanwhile, Chancellor May is focused on reassuring students and staff.

"I want them to understand that their safety is my top priority and our team's top priority," he said. "Going forward, we think that we can resume some type of normalcy and that Davis is still a great place to live and to learn."

