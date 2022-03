Deputies have "significant resources" at the school and are in the area at this time to find the source of the reported sounds.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County deputies are asking people to keep clear of the area of Union Mine High School after a report of an "explosion or gunfire" heard in the area.

Deputies responded to the area around 2:05 p.m. The high school is currently on lockdown.

The sheriff's office said they have "significant resources at the school" and are trying to find the source of the reported sounds.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

