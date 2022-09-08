Wild skunk helps Spokane County deputies detain suspect in Deer Park

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson, was hit with the skunk's odor before being booked into the Spokane County Jail.

DEER PARK, Wash. — On Aug. 4, Spokane County deputies were responding to a reported burglary in at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park.

According to deputies, surveillance showed a man walking around inside the church. The suspect was wearing a mask over his face, had a flashlight and was seen walking throughout the church and looking at audio equipment.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson, walked past an open window and then begin to climb out. Deputies then commanded Simonson to show his hands before a skunk ran around the corner, approached Simonson , and sprayed him before fleeing.

Police say Simonson was taken into custody without further incident. After he was advised of his rights, Simonson explained that he was "wide awake and bored." Simonson later said that he noticed the open window at the church and decided to go inside because he was "curious."

Simonson was later booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree burglary charges before being released on his own recognizance.

According to deputies, "The skunk is a wild animal and not affiliated with law enforcement or the church."

