x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Woman dies in Modesto hit-and-run crash, police say

Modesto Police Department said its officers are investigating the crash.

MODESTO, Calif — Modesto police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday on the 300 block of Maze Boulevard between Martin Luther King Drive and Madison Street.

Modesto Police confirmed a woman died as a result of the crash, and a man was injured.

Police were able to detain someone in connection with this collision.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: Major Sacramento area employers join forces to fund new job opportunities

The Sacramento Sustainable Communities Collaborative helps pay for weeks of job training in solar installation and other energy-related fields.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.