Woman dies in Modesto hit-and-run crash, police say

Modesto Police Department said its officers are investigating the crash.

MODESTO, Calif — Modesto police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday on the 300 block of Maze Boulevard between Martin Luther King Drive and Madison Street.

Modesto Police confirmed a woman died as a result of the crash, and a man was injured.

Police were able to detain someone in connection with this collision.

