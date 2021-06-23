Woman dies in Modesto hit-and-run crash, police say

MODESTO, Calif — Modesto police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision early Wednesday on the 300 block of Maze Boulevard between Martin Luther King Drive and Madison Street.
Modesto Police confirmed a woman died as a result of the crash, and a man was injured.
Police were able to detain someone in connection with this collision.
