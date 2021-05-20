Yuba City police officer shoots suspect during hostage situation

According to the police department, a man and a woman were attacked by the suspect inside of a home on Wildflower Circle.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A report of a domestic disturbance quickly escalated as a Yuba City police officer shot a suspect who was allegedly holding a woman hostage inside of a home.

According spokesperson for the Yuba City Police Department, Lt. Michelle Brazil, around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, police officers were called to a home along the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle. When they arrived on scene, they found a man bleeding from his head outside, while a woman was reportedly being held hostage inside of a bedroom.

Brazil said in a press release that once officers were inside the home, they tried to communicated with the suspect inside of the bedroom.

"The suspect exited the bedroom, while holding a weapon against the female’s neck," Brazil said. "The suspect advanced toward the officers with a weapon still in his hand and still holding the female victim."

A Yuba City police officer then shot the suspect, according to the press release.

Brazil said that on Wednesday night, several 911 calls had come in from neighbors who said they heard sounds of a woman being attacked. Another call came from the male victim inside of the home who said he had been hit in the head by the suspect. That victim also reported to Yuba City police about the second female victim who was being held hostage in a bedroom and had a wound on her neck.

Both of the victims and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

