Roseville Police Department reopens Susan Jacobson's missing person case

With a new cold case detective leading the charge, the Roseville Police Department is reopening its investigation into what happened to the then 59-year-old woman.

The Roseville Police Department is searching for new information to solve what happened to a woman who went missing from the Raley's on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard in 2013.

Roseville Police Department spokesperson Rob Baquera said the department decided to reopen this missing person case from eight years ago because the department now has Detective Harlan specializing in handling cold cases.

Harlan worked for the Roseville Police Department for over 25 years and underwent specialized training to be a cold case detective.

"My job is to look deep into small nuances or use new and modern technology to uncover new leads to push forward," Harlan said in a press release.

Susan Jacobson, 59, went missing from the Raley’s Supermarket near Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard in May of 2013. Jacobson disappeared and was never seen or heard from again. Baquera said her wallet was found near the parking lot where her blue Honda Civic was parked.

The Roseville Police Department hopes that with new eyes on the case and new technology, Harlan and his team will get a new lead and solve the case. Baquera said Jacobson is the most recent cold case for the Roseville Police Department.

"One of the things we know about cold cases is, the more time that goes by, the more challenging the case becomes to solve," Baquera said.

Harlan will look at all aspects of the case, including photographs, statements, video surveillance, news stories and evidence according to the Roseville Police Department.

