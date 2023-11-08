Districts head back to school amid teacher shortage

Schools in San Joaquin County have dozens of open teaching positions available as the school year begins.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — As the 2023 school year begins, Northern California school districts are still facing major teacher shortages.

Students in the Stockton Unified School District went back to school last week as the administration works to fill 80 positions.

It’s bringing in a slew of new teachers to San Joaquin County, including first year teacher Alfonso Torrez.

“I got hired a week before school, so I was like pedal to the metal,” said Torrez.

He's a new 5th grade teacher at John R. Williams school in Stockton, a job he started just a few weeks ago and a job he sees as a calling.

“I want to teach in Stockton because I’m from Stockton. I want to give back to my community. There was so much that was not provided to me that I knew I could provide as a teacher,” said Torrez.

He teaches for the Lincoln Unified School District in San Joaquin County, which is a district joining thousands of others across the country trying to tackle a teacher shortage.

Melinda Meza with Stockton Unified says their district is making headway by hiring 90 teachers in 30 days.

“We absolutely want teachers in elementary classrooms because for elementary students that’s their same teacher every day, they need that relationship,” said Meza.

According to the Lincoln Unified District’s website they have more than 100 open positions. Stockton Unified has 80.

Many blame the teacher shortage on burnout from the pandemic, Torrez blames it on what he says is low pay.

"t’s insane. Pay teachers more," said Torrez.

Over the summer, Stockton Unified tried to get competitive when it came to attracting new teachers by offering some positions a $10,000 signing bonus.

“That’s for special education teachers, math teachers, science teachers because there is a shortage,” said Meza.

For Torrez, as he embarks on his first year in a classroom living out his dream he’s hoping to inspire his students to do the same.

“You see that green paper that’s our dream board so on the first day of school I had every kid write something,” said Torrez.

There is a hiring fair happening Saturday at Edison High School from 9 a.m. to noon in Stockton.

