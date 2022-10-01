Los Rios Colleges moves to online classes and services

With COVID-19 positive cases surging as students come back from holiday break, the college district is announcing a recent move toward virtual learning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Los Rios Community College District announced on Monday they are still at the mercy of the pandemic and kicking off the spring semester with virtual classes.

By the end of the month, a district spokesperson said they expect to have more expanded testing resources and experts say the omicron surge will die down.

The digital classes are set to move back to in-person instruction after Jan. 31 if no significant upticks are seen.

The decision impacts all colleges in the district, including American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City.

Students can expect messages from their instructors in their emails or Canvas account regarding the status of their class.

Los Rios Community College District joins Sacramento State and UC Davis in shifting to virtual learning as omicron cases continue to surge.

