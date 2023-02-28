Open or Closed? | Here are the Northern California schools closed March 1

CALIFORNIA, USA — Some Northern California schools are still closed as the Sierra gets covered in snow by the most recent winter storm.
Extreme storm impacts continued through Tuesday evening for Northern California, dumping inches of rain and snow
Heavy rain, snow and gusty winds rocked the Sierra and blizzard conditions have closed Interstate 80, possibly until Wednesday. Freeze warnings are also in effect Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s to near freezing.
As a result, these Northern California schools are canceling classes for yet another day Wednesday.
El Dorado County
The following school districts in El Dorado County have announced closures:
- Black Oak Mine Unified School District - all sites
- Camino Union Elementary School District - all sites
- Gold Oak Union School District - all sites
- Indian Diggings School District - all sites
- Pollock Pines Elementary School District - all sites
- Silver Fork School District - all sites
Nevada County
The following school districts in Nevada County have announced closures:
- Grass Valley School District - all sites
- Nevada Joint Union High School District - all sites
Amador County
The following school districts in Amador County have announced closures:
- Amador County Unified School District - all sites
Placer County
The following school districts in Placer County have announced closures:
- Colfax Elementary School District - all sites