Sacramento schools to start learning hubs for struggling students

The city of Sacramento provided $1.46 million to help create this program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — While schools in Sacramento County could start in-person learning next week, the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) will not start in-person learning just yet.

However, SCUSD announced Friday they opened six learning hubs at school sites throughout the district to provide small groups of students assistance while distanced learning.

Each group is open to 40 students. Students of essential workers, students with special needs, students in the foster care system, and students experiencing homelessness were given priority for this learning opportunity.

The city of Sacramento, the Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center, Centers for Fathers and Families, and Leaders of Tomorrow will staff the learning hubs.

SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said distance learning could be difficult for students going to the learning hubs.

“Learning hubs provide a supportive place for students to learn together," Aguilar said. "Having the camaraderie of other students and encouragement from staff will provide much-needed support for vulnerable students."

SCUSD reported in April that several students had fallen through the cracks and the district hopes this program will help students prepare for when school does reopen for in-person learning.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city wanted to help in any way it could to make sure students don't fall behind.

"In addition, we used $1.46 million of our federal stimulus funding to open four learning hubs in City community centers and $1.05 million to provide free internet for low-income families for six months,” Steinberg said.

The students selected for the learning hubs meet daily on the school campus and continue meeting until in-person schools can resume. The staff will help guide students through their day of distance learning and offer activities to break up the school day. Students also will get breakfast and lunch from the Sac City Unified Nutrition Services Department.

The district will require that students and staff have active temperature screening, wear face coverings, follow hand hygiene protocols, and physically distance themselves from others.

The district arranged classrooms to accommodate increased physical distancing, and staff should be disinfecting the school sites throughout the day.