Atlanta Motor Speedway allowing fans to drive their cars on the track

For one day only, fans who've wanted to drive on the historic high banks of AMS will be able to

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Motor Speedway is letting fans "Drive the Track" with their own vehicles on June 19.

According to a release from the AMS, people will get to drive laps around the 1.54 mile oval behind the pace car.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison says the experience is a "one-of-a-kind thrill."

“Racing fans love the opportunity to take laps on the same asphalt they’ve seen their racing heroes duel on, but driving the track is an experience anyone can enjoy,” said Hutchison.

The event is from 6-9 p.m. and tickets are $15 per vehicle for three laps around the track. The tickets must be bought in advance online to limit contact during the experience.

People who participate will enter at the main tunnel off Speedway Boulevard to have their tickets scanned.

To maintain social distancing guidelines during the event, everyone will be required to remain in their vehicles while inside the facility.

If you want more information or to purchase tickets for the event go to AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com/events/Drive-The-Track or call the AMS ticket office at 877-926-7849.

