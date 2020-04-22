SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday a website called Californians For All, which would match up those who want to volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic with an agency based on their interest.

"We've launched this initiative to launch an army of volunteers to express themselves day in and day out as only Californians can," Newsom said.

Newsom said the state wants anyone, regardless of their age, to sign up on the site to see where they could be the most impactful. He said the initiative is not just to make a corps of volunteers to face the coronavirus pandemic, but for future moments of crisis as well.

Currently, some of the examples the state is asking for volunteers for the food banks, homeless shelters and to deliver food.

Josh Fryday, the state's Chief Service Officer, said at a Tuesday press conference that the site would add more volunteering opportunities in the days to come.

Fryday said organizers would be in communication with those who signed up through email to see how they could connect prospective volunteers based on the state or local needs.

For those who want to volunteer can sign up here.

