CDC survey finds some Americans gargling, drinking bleach to protect from coronavirus

A third of participants admitted to using risky cleaning or hygiene methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It appears some Americans are using dangerous methods to protect themselves from the coronavirus— including gargling bleach or other cleaning products.

The CDC shared results Friday from an online survey conducted in May that asked 502 adult U.S. residents about their cleaning and disinfecting practices.

Thirty-nine percent of participants admitted to engaging in high-risk practices in recent months to stop COVID-19 from spreading, according to the report.

Dangerous practices included washing food products with bleach, applying household cleaning or disinfect products to their bare skin and intentionally inhaling or ingesting various chemical products.

The CDC survey said 6% reported drinking or gargling diluted bleach solutions, soapy water and other cleaning solutions to protect themselves from the virus. Ten percent said they inhaled vapors from household cleaners or disinfectants.

The report noted there has been an increase in calls to poison control centers regarding exposure to cleaners and disinfectants since the start of the pandemic.

One quarter of survey participants experienced at least one adverse health side effect related to the use of cleaning products and disinfectants.

Researchers concluded people have been doing more to keep themselves and their homes coronavirus free within the past few months, but more effort needs to go into making sure the public is properly informed.

The survey said a little less than half of participants looked to medical professionals for instructions on cleaning their homes to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Meanwhile, 65% looked to state and local health departments.

You can read the full survey report here.