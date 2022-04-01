City facilities temporary closed in Vacaville due to spike COVID-19 cases

Vacaville city officials did not give an estimate of when they would re-open facilities.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The city of Vacaville announced on Tuesday it will be temporarily closing city facilities to walk-in business beginning on Jan. 5 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

City officials said their priority is to make sure the health and safety of customers and employees. They did not give an estimate of when the city would re-open facilities.

Those who need to conduct business with the city will need to either do so by appointment or online.

Parks and recreations programs will continue as normal with COVID-19 protocols.

There have been 2,073 new COVID-19 cases in Solano County since the last update, according to California's COVID-19 dashboard. About 68% of residents within the county are fully vaccinated, according to the county's coronavirus dashboard.

Solano County reported there are currently 2,017 active cases and 355 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

California residents can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated and receive booster shots.