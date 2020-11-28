9 counties move to more restrictive COVID-19 tiers

Calaveras, Plumas, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will move from the red tier to the purple tier, the state's most restrictive.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several Northern California counties will be classified under more restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, beginning Sunday, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Calaveras, Plumas, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will move from the red tier to the purple tier, the state's most restrictive. Modoc County will move from the orange tier to the purple. Alpine, Inyo and Mariposa counties will go from the orange tier to the red tier. Counties are required to implement the tier changes Sunday.

The announcement comes as the state continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections. There were 11,996 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday, according to CDPH. California has 1,183,320 confirmed cases to date.

In Sacramento County, there were 725 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 28. The positivity rate in Sacramento is 9.4%, up 2.5% increase from two weeks ago, according to the state's COVID-19 tracking site.

There are 302 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Sacramento County, a 6% increase from the previous day, according to the tracking site. There are 72 ICU beds available.