COVID cases up, ICU capacity down as virus thrives in Calfornia for another week

ICU demand reached 175% in the San Joaquin Valley this week while hospitalizations and deaths reached an all-time high in the Greater Sacramento region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the nation records the deadliest day related to coronavirus yet, the situation remains dire in the region and across California.

ICU demand reached 175% in the San Joaquin Valley this week. Hospitalizations and deaths in the Greater Sacramento Area was at an all-time high since the pandemic began. The Greater Sacramento Region’s ICU Capacity has dwindled to 6.4%.

Sacramento County is facing a grim milestone, recording nearly 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

And then there is the outdoor “Re-Open Cal Now” conference happening in Rancho Murietta.

“The whole goal of the conference is going to be to inform local policymakers on everything we can learn about COVID and the impacts on the lockdowns from COVID," said Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost.

Local health officials are condemning it as a potential super-spreader event.

“As these events occur, they add a surge on top of where we already have one,” medical expert Dr. Tom Hopkins told ABC10. “So, I’m always just shocked, appalled when we think about that.”

California has recorded more than 28,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began and the situation is worsening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a new state budget Friday calling for billions for the coronavirus emergency response.

“We’ll continue in our investments in testing and contract tracing, isolation, quarantine. Focusing yes on vaccinations,” Newsom said.

Also this week, hundreds of thousands of first responders and healthcare workers across California rolled up their sleeves to receive their coronavirus vaccination. And on Friday, Sutter Health announced they’ll be vaccinating even more people soon. Those 75 years and older will be next in line starting next week.

