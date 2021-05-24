Livingston Foster Farms plant cited over past coronavirus outbreak

Cal/OSHA cited Foster Farms saying the company failed to protect its workers.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. — California has cited and fined a Foster Farms chicken processing plant that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak last year, saying the company failed to protect its workers.

The state Division of Occupational Health and Safety's penalty of $181,500 is one of the steepest citations issued during the COVID-19 pandemic. $103,100 of the penalty was for five serious violations, one repeat regulatory violation, and two regulatory violations at the Livingston plant. The other $78,400 was for three serious violations, one repeat regulatory violation, and two regulatory violations at the distribution center.

Cal/OSHA alleged Foster Farms failed to "establish, implement and maintain" an effective system for communicating with its employees and contract employees regarding COVID-19 in the workplace.

Cal/OSHA opened the inspection after being notified that an employee died from COVID-19 complications. Officials said Foster Farms and one of its staffing agencies didn't report the death in as timely a manner as was required.

A separate inspection was also opened at the facility's distribution center.

The company used employees from four different staffing agencies, who Cal/OSHA said were also cited for COVID-19 violations. Those agencies included: Human Bees, Inc., DBA Human Bees; Marcos Renteria Ag Services, Inc.; Intermountain Employment Services, DBA Ascend Staffing; Staffing Solutions Inc. DBA Balance Staffing

Officials said Foster Farms and Human Bees, Inc. saw regulatory violations for failing to report work-related fatalities in a timely manner. Cal/OSHA also issued serious violations related to their Injury and Illness Prevention Programs, which officials said stemmed from failing to "properly communicate, assess, correct, and train on COVID-19 workplace hazards." Officials said a third serious violation at the plant was cited for a blocked eyewash station.

ABC10 reached out to Foster Farms for comment, however, a representative said the company did not have one.

WATCH ALSO: Chicken plant in California to shut down over virus outbreak