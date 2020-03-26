SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is working to bring you facts, not fear in our coronavirus coverage. You can text us your questions at 916-321-3310.

Q: If I don’t have health insurance, can I get tested for coronavirus?

Yes, according to the Federal Health Insurance Exchange. If you have a need and suspect you have the coronavirus you should contact your local health authorities and/or any doctor and they can direct you to where these lab tests are being provided. This is based on a Q&A with Danielle Roberts of boomerbenefits.com who answered viewer questions about health insurance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Q: Is it safe to get my mail .. USPS .. postal service package?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says, "The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."

Q: Can we treat it at home, if so, how?

While some western, traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms, there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease. WHO does not recommend self-medication with any medicines, including antibiotics, as a prevention or cure for the coronavirus.

Q: Is COVID-19 airborne?



The main way it's thought to spread is from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes and between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Q: Can the coronavirus be transmitted by mosquitoes?

To date, there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.

Q: Can I leave my house to help my elderly parent or friend?

Yes, the state says, "Be sure that you protect them and yourself by following social distancing guidelines such as washing hands before and after, using hand sanitizer, maintaining at least six feet of distance when possible, and coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue and then washing your hands. If you have early signs of a cold, please stay away from your older loved ones."

Q: What can I do if I'm worried about my bills? (mortgage, etc).

Q: Can pets get it? Dogs, cats?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, "In the United States, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets, livestock, or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19 infection at this time. However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals."

