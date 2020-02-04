SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Thursday, April 2.

California schools unlikely to reopen this academic year: California school districts should plan on teaching from afar for the rest of the academic year. That's according to new guidance from the state superintendent of public instruction and Gov. Gavin Newsom. It's not a mandate, but it gives districts the cover to do what many already felt was necessary. California has more than 6 million students across 10,000 schools. Google says it will provide internet access to 100,000 rural households and Chromebooks for 4,000 students in need to assist with online learning. Newsom says the state is still working to ensure all students can be connected. In addition, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond also announced $100 million will be distributed to local educational agencies through the state. “These funds will allow district administrators to ensure that sites are properly cleaned and sanitized, keep school staff safe, provide nutritious meals, and focus on implementing a distance learning infrastructure that is equitable and accessible to all students,” said Thurmond.



L.A. mayor calls for people to wear masks: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has recommended that the city's 4 million people wear masks when going outside amid the spreading coronavirus. Garcetti on Wednesday said people in the nation's second-largest city who are performing essential tasks such as food shopping should wear homemade, non-medical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries hard-hit by the COVID-19 virus have done. But Garcetti says residents shouldn't use medical-grade masks, which are needed for healthcare workers. He also says people should still stay home as much as possible.

The California DMV is extending the deadline to renew expiring driver licenses for seniors and drivers with a good record, a new initiative to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Seniors with an expiring driver license will receive a 120-day extension in the mail. Drivers with safe records whose last DMV visit was 15 years ago will not be required to renew in person for the next 60 days and will be able to renew online or by mail.

Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores across California and Northern Nevada will begin to have special shopping hours for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Shopping hours will begin April 2, one hour before and one hour after store hours. Any law enforcement, fire and medical personnel must provide proof of credentials to access dedicated shopping.

Cases in Sacramento County: Officials confirmed the number of cases to be at 314 with nine deaths. Officials said the increase was expected, however, they say Sacramento County Public Health's discovery that 1/3 of the cases are linked to gatherings related to churches came as a surprise. “Social distancing works. We must keep our distance from others and not gather with any non-household members. Period. If we do not slow the spread of cases, a surge of sick people could have the potential to overwhelm our hospitals, doctors and equipment resources and could result in additional deaths,” said, Dr. Peter Beilenson, Director of the Department of Health Services.

Calfiornia coronavirus cases reach 8,200: A Southern California nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected — a troubling development amid cautious optimism that cases in the state may peak more slowly than expected. San Bernardino County authorities say 51 residents and six staff members of a Yucaipa nursing home had COVID-19, and two residents have died. Tuesday's announcement came as California Gov. Gavin Newsom said extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of cases, now likely to occur in May. On Wednesday, California had at least 8,200 cases and 180 deaths.

3rd coronavirus case in Amador County: Officials in Amador County have confirmed another coronavirus case in the county, bringing the total up to three. Officials say the case was found in an elderly resident and was travel-related.

More than 15,000 Google Chromebooks will soon be distributed to students from transitional kindergarten (TK) up to the 6th grade in the Modesto City Schools system to aid in distance learning as school campuses remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Distribution of the computers will take place between April 1 and April 8. Modesto City Schools listed a complete schedule of distribution online, but said each school site will also contact families directly.