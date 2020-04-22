Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Wednesday, April 22.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 33,261

33,261 1,208 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Three people who died in their Santa Clara County homes in February and early March tested positive for COVID-19, proving that the virus was present weeks before the country's first coronavirus-related death. The Santa Clara County Public Health Office said on Tuesday that two people died inside of their homes when very little testing was available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set testing criteria to only those who had recently traveled. One of the people died on Feb. 6, 2020, and the second person died on Feb. 17, 2020. A third person who tested positive for the virus died on March 6, 2020, just three days before what was initially thought to be the United States' first death.

tested positive for COVID-19, proving that the virus was present weeks before the country's first coronavirus-related death. The Santa Clara County Public Health Office said on Tuesday that two people died inside of their homes when very little testing was available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set testing criteria to only those who had recently traveled. One of the people died on Feb. 6, 2020, and the second person died on Feb. 17, 2020. A third person who tested positive for the virus died on March 6, 2020, just three days before what was initially thought to be the United States' first death. California recommends virus tests for some with no symptoms: New testing guidelines from the California Department of Public Health recommend testing people in high-risk settings even if they don't have symptoms. The new guidelines are aimed at health care workers, prisoners, and the homeless. The California Department of Public Health released the testing guidelines in a memo dated Sunday that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Recent outbreaks have hit two California homeless shelters in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Most of the people infected in the San Francisco shelter did not have symptoms. California is now testing an average of 14,500 people per day.



New testing guidelines from the California Department of Public Health recommend testing people in high-risk settings even if they don't have symptoms. The new guidelines are aimed at health care workers, prisoners, and the homeless. The California Department of Public Health released the testing guidelines in a memo dated Sunday that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Recent outbreaks have hit two California homeless shelters in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Most of the people infected in the San Francisco shelter did not have symptoms. California is now testing an average of 14,500 people per day. CHP denying permits for events at State Capitol state facilities amid pandemic: A day after hundreds of protesters gathered in Sacramento to protest stay at home orders, the California Highway Patrol has come out saying they'll be denying permit requests for events or activities at all state facilities. The policy will remain until public health officials say it is safe to gather again. “In the interest of public safety and the health of all Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately the California Highway Patrol will deny any permit requests for events or activities at all state facilities, to include the State Capitol, until public health officials have determined it is safe to gather again,” CHP said in a statement to ABC10.

A day after hundreds of protesters gathered in Sacramento to protest stay at home orders, the California Highway Patrol has come out saying they'll be denying permit requests for events or activities at all state facilities. The policy will remain until public health officials say it is safe to gather again. “In the interest of public safety and the health of all Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately the California Highway Patrol will deny any permit requests for events or activities at all state facilities, to include the State Capitol, until public health officials have determined it is safe to gather again,” CHP said in a statement to ABC10. Sacramento County Fair canceled: The Sacramento County Fair has canceled its 2020 fair. The fair was scheduled to happen in late May, however, the coronavirus pandemic has changed those plans. Late last month, fair executive director Pamela Fyock was hopeful that the fair could still go on because of the hundreds of students with FFA and 4-H projects that depended on the livestock show and auction. The fair will be holding an online virtual auction to support 4-H, FFA, and independent exhibitors; it's planned for May 22 and May 23, depending on the animal.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for our Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Health experts say not to count on summer for the coronavirus pandemic to end