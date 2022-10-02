Mask mandate ending, what it means for surrounding school districts

Multiple school districts in Northern California are not following the state's guidelines when it comes to masking in schools.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has ended its statewide indoor mask mandate for those fully vaccinated. However, some school districts breaking away from the state's guidance for school masking.

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the state will now be "strongly recommending" indoor public masking for those who are vaccinated. However, schools are one sector where the state is still suggesting students and staff mask.

On Feb.15, the El Dorado Union High School District issued a press release saying it move to an education approach with its students.

"The masking will be done by educating students and asking them to mask, but no further actions of exclusion from class will be taken," the press release states.

Students can still wear masks, but the school district will not punish or ask students to wear a mask.

The move in El Dorado County comes on the heals of the Roseville Joint Union High School District making masking optional for their students.

"The Board of Trustees acknowledges the growing mental health crisis among children and will in all decisions weigh the need for normalcy, acknowledging RJUHSD's responsibility to protect not only the physical health of our students but also the social, emotional, and mental health of our students..."