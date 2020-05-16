Placerville restaurants enjoy busy Friday night, as county has moves into Stage 2 of reopening

If Friday night was any indication, Placerville weekends might be busy. After all, this is the first weekend that restaurants can open in El Dorado County.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — It's been two months since Placerville locals have been able to step out in the evening and enjoy a beer at their favorite brewpub. And if this Friday night on Main Street was any indication, restaurants could expect busy weekend nights now that El Dorado County has moved into Stage 2 of the state's reopening process.

After all, this is the first weekend that restaurants can reopen in this county. Outbreak Brewing owner Tim Daniel is just happy business is back.

"It's been a long road just to be able to get here," Daniel said. "And it's exciting to see our locals coming back out and wanting to hang out a little bit."

But with all the social distancing modifications restaurants have to make during the reopening phase, Daniel said he knows it will not be easy making all the necessary adjustments.

"It's extremely challenging. They're a lot of little things that we have to adhere to," Daniel explained. "And lots of guidelines and recommendations we have to follow."

Right down the street from Daniel's restaurant, Shiela Kelly prepared for a busy night at her restaurant, Powell's Steamer Co. & Pub.

She's trying her hardest to adhere to the guidelines.

"We have sanitation stations, we're washing our hands and sanitizing everything we see in sight over and over again," Kelly explained. "[We're] wearing masks and we're just making sure that we're keeping everything clean as we can you know that's the key."

Shiela says customers came from as far as San Jose to enjoy the pub Friday night.

Many people in Placerville are ready to get back to the way life was pre-pandemic and this is one small step in that direction.

"We're excited to have some sort of normality again," Daniel said.

