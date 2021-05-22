Why many Sacramentans are hopeful for the end of COVID-19 restrictions

As many state COVID-19 restrictions are set to end on June 15, it seems people are more likely to be more optimistic that the pandemic is finally coming to an end.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people are excited to get back to something that feels normal again as COVID-19 cases fall and more people become vaccinated.

Like at a pop-up event in Southside Park, some attendees told ABC10 they're ready to go out again. Marquis Marcilous owns a small accessory boutique specializing in sunglasses that he's excited to be around other people again.

"Obviously, last year we didn't know whether tomorrow, we would be living," Marcilous said. "Then, now we know, and so people just have more of an emphasis of getting outside, spending time with their family and friends, and that's what this is all about."

These pop-up events are selling a sense of normal after last year that put small businesses through the wringer. Meyanna Rothschild, the pop-up event organizer, said she's already receiving positive reviews.

"Last year was a mess," Rothschild said. "So the fact that everybody can come out and have fun. It’s a beautiful day outside.

As of publication, there are 36% of those in Sacramento County are fully vaccinated, which is about 565,470 people. There are also 1,821 active COVID-19 cases.

The chances are good that people will be more likely to be more at ease being around others as the days come closer to the end of COVID-19 restrictions on June 15.

