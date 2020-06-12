Sacramento County to consider issuing fines for those breaking new stay-at-home orders

Residents who do not follow the new health orders could receive a fine from between $25 to $500.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will discuss whether they will issue fines to businesses and residents who are not following the most recent stay-at-home orders.

The proposed ordinance would need a 4/5 vote to pass.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new, regional stay-at-home order for areas where the capacity at intensive care units falls below 15%. As of Friday, 536 ICU beds with 431 in use. No one is currently using the surge capacity beds, which is 525 ICU units.

Residents who do not follow the new health orders could receive a fine from between $25 to $500. Each civil penalty for each violation within a business would be from $250 to $10,000.

Enforcement officers would weigh on six factors that include whether or not the person violating the order was a repeat offender and how much impact the violation has on public health.

A business might have its fine waived if they begin to follow the health orders 24 to 2 hours after receiving the citation. Enforcement officers decide if the business would be forgiven for not following the order.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors originally planned to disuss the possibility of issuing fines for not following health orders on Nov. 17 but pushed it back for "further development and vetting."

