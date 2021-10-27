79% of Sacramento city employees are vaccinated; police, fire and utilities among lowest rates

Employees were required to report their vaccination status by Oct. 15.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly 80% of employees working for the city of Sacramento are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the city's Human Resources Department.

Across the state, about 61% of California's are fully vaccinated, with 74% having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Department of Utilities, the Sacramento Fire Department and the Sacramento Police Departments have the three lowest vaccination rates with some of the largest departments in the city. The Sacramento Fire Department reported a 76% vaccination rate, and both the Department of Utilities and the Sacramento Police Department reported a 73% vaccination rate.

“We now will use this information to continue negotiations with our labor partners about an employee vaccination policy, which is expected to include a testing component," City Manager Howard Chan said in a statement.

The City Auditor's Office and the City Treasurer's Office both have a 100% vaccination rate, though they are among the smallest departments with 10 and 9 employees respectively.

Employees were required to report their vaccination status by Oct. 15. Those who did not report their status by that date will be put on unpaid leave.

The city said 72 employees have not submitted their vaccination status and 36 employees are in the process of being approved or are on approved leave.

