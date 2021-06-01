San Joaquin County hospitals dealing with a critical surge of COVID patients

"None of our 7 hospitals have notified me that they are entering this crisis care, however, we know they are technically...in crisis already," said Dr. Maggie Park.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin hospitals are in crisis. That's according to the county's public health officer, who said ICU Demand this week reached an all-time high of 175%.

"None of our seven hospitals have notified me that they are entering this crisis care, however, we know they are technically really in crisis already," Dr. Maggie Park.

Of the COVID patients hospitalized about a third are in intensive care.

"I think that people don't realize it's taken away from our ICU patients in general. We’re losing capacity for just our basic strokes, heart attacks traumas," San Joaquin General Hospital ICU Nurse Jessica Vasquez said.

Vasquez said the influx of coronavirus patients impact all levels of the hospital as space and resources are stretched thin.

"We're putting them on backup ventilators, portable ventilators, ventilators that are just meant to transport the patients," Vasquez said.

The county's EMS agency said the greater challenge is more of a staffing issue.

"So technically a room that was intended for one person, now it has two. Different units throughout the hospital like telemetry units are now being used for ICU units," Marissa Matta, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County EMS agency said.

The public health department said area hospitals had to bring in military assistance and hire travel nurses at $250 to $350 an hour!

Vasquez said the expenses could have been spared. Dozens have spent the past two years working without a contract, and because of that union representatives estimate 150 nurses have left during the pandemic.

During Tuesday’s board of supervisor meeting, the clerk read nurse statements.

"Especially those struggling to breathe with COVID, sometimes all they need to slow their breathing is a hand to hold but sadly, with no staff, there isn't time for this," one statement read.

