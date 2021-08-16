Staffer in Gov. Newsom's office tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member was fully vaccinated and had not interacted with the governor nor any staff members who interact with the governor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A staff member for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson with Newsom’s press office, the staff member was fully vaccinated and had not interacted with the governor nor any staff members who interact with the governor.

After learning about the positive test, Newsom’s director of operations notified all staff members and initiated California’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies, the spokesperson said.

The staff member who tested positive has not been identified. That individual notified their local county health department after receiving the positive test.

“The health and safety of staff have been a top priority for the office during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor’s Office mandates mask wearing in accordance with CalHR and Sacramento County Public Health guidance and has required all staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week,” the governor’s office wrote, in part, in a statement about the staffer testing positive.

Read more from ABC10