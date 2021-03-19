Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of farmworkers where they work

Latino community advocates have been asking the state to make the essential workers, who pick our fruits and vegetables, a priority.

HUGHSON, Calif. — Edith Sanchez is a married mother of an 8-year-old. She is all about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She is just one of 600 farmworkers at Duarte Nursery in Hughson to get vaccinated on-site, without having to find a clinic.

"By getting the vaccine I have another form of defense against the virus," said Sanchez.

Duarte Nursery grows permanent crops like almonds and grapes. Other area growers are also sending their workers to the three-day clinic.

There have been unfounded rumors in the Latino community, saying that if you get the vaccine microchips might be put in your arm in order to follow you or you might be deported. Community leaders have done their best to ease those concerns.

"We spoke with the people," said Duarte Nursery Labor Manager Patty Lopez. "We let them know how important it is to get the vaccine. Everything, all the vaccines are secure."

49-year-old Maria Moreno has spent 30 years as a farmworker. The mother of a 23-year-old son contracted COVID, along with four other family members, but was able to recover. She is anxious to get vaccinated.

"I think it's important to get the vaccine because the virus is contagious. I already had COVID and it was pretty sad to see my family get COVID," said Moreno.

The state has allotted an extra 34,000 initial doses of the vaccine for farmworkers on top of what counties and community health centers are providing.

An on-site clinic by Community Medical Centers at LangeTwins Winery and Vineyards in Acampo vaccinated 130 farmworkers Thursday. Farmworkers like Edith Sanchez believe, now that she has received her vaccination, others will do the same.

"Take it as another vaccine that we need to take for our well-being and it's all okay to get it," said Sanchez.