Placer County opening clinic to 16 and up on Monday

Placer County says that they have nearly 2,000 appointments available.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — Placer County is opening up the county clinic to anyone older than 16 starting on Monday.

Placer County Public Health said in a press release that they still have about 2,000 vaccine appointments available for the week, so they are now encouraging any resident over the age of 16 to register for their vaccine at the Grounds in Roseville.

"By expanding eligibility now, slightly ahead of the state’s Thursday timeline, we can ensure that no appointments go unused," Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services and interim health officer, said in the release.

People can book an appointment for as early as Monday, April 12 on the Placer County website on the vaccine clinic page.

Placer County Public Health said that there are still many first dose appointments with the Pfizer vaccine still available as well. The Pfizer vaccine is so far the only vaccine approved for those ages 16 and up.

Health officials are also encouraging people to register with MyTurn because Placer County is also in the process of using that system for eligibility and registration for vaccines.

“We’ve now administered more than 60,000 doses at the Grounds and this expansion means the end of some of the more confusing eligibility guidelines,” Oldham said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and will help us bring this pandemic to an end.”

To register for a vaccine appointment at the Grounds in Roseville, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: COVID-19 vaccines now available to veterans, family and caretakers