Sacramento County expects to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Sacramento County Department of Health reports the county received 18% fewer vaccine doses this week than the week before.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County received 3,275 fewer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week than the week before the county's health officials reported at the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Acting Director of Sacramento County Department of Health Services Jim Hunt reported Kaiser Permanente received 62,190 more first doses.

"The state dramatically changed its allocation methodology," Hunt said.

Kaiser Permanente's CEO Greg Adams said in an email, sent on Feb. 20 to patients, the health system expects its supply to continue rising to help vaccinate its 12.4 million members.

Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said Kaiser is expected to receive 20% of the state's allocation going forward. Hunt said this is reasonable because of the number of people the health system serves.

Hunt added the state shouldn't take vaccines away from counties to increase the supply of vaccines for Kaiser. Hunt said he and Dr. Kasirye advocated that the county receive its fair share of vaccine doses to continue its work vaccinating Sacramento County residents.

"What we were told is we could probably expect the same number of doses next week that we are getting this week," Hunt said.

This week, Sacramento County received 14,850 doses.

The county reports that since Jan. 4, they have received a total of 106,175 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. According to the California Department of Public Health, between health systems, the county's efforts and local pharmacies, 278,218 doses have been administered to Sacramento County residents.

