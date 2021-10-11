South Sacramento Christian Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic serves diverse community

As Sacramento area schools stage mass COVID-19 vaccination sites for school children ages 5 to 11, the smaller clinic answers parents' questions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Sacramento area school districts stage large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites for school children ages 5 to 11, a smaller clinic in a diverse South Sacramento neighborhood is answering parents' questions and offering COVID-19 pediatric shots and boosters.

South Sacramento Christian Center (SSCC) has partnered with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health to provide the five-week vaccination clinic.

"We feel that it’s important to provide the best protection and educate people and maybe reduce some of the fears," said Brittney Gandy-Knox, program administrator at SSCC.

Gandy-Knox said trust in the community is important, as parents come to the clinic with questions about the vaccine, its safety and effectiveness.

Eleven-year-old Diana Carrillo arrived at the clinic Wednesday seeking her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, overcoming her fear of needles with the help of her dad, Angel, who received his booster shot.

"We chose to have it for her for her safety, our safety, and for the convenience of not having to test over and over and over again," Angel Carrillo said.

The Carrillos were happy to get their shots in just before the holidays. Gandy-Knox said that's important now as new variant continue to emerge and as cold and flu season quickly approaches.

"It’s highly important to be able to reach many different cultures, ages, races, because COVID doesn’t discriminate on who it attacks," Gandy-Knox said.

