Velvet Grill & Creamery Restaurants fighting $60,000 in fines for violating state orders

Each of Velvet Grill & Creamery Restaurants in Modesto have been fined $1,000 a day for serving customers indoors.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Velvet Grill & Creamery restaurants will make their case Tuesday for why the city of Modesto should not fine them for repeatedly violating the state's public health order.

Throughout the pandemic, the restaurant has decided to allow indoor dining to take place. Keep in mind, Stanislaus County was not allowed to move into the Red tier on the state's coronavirus risk scale until Tuesday, October 13. The red tier allows for indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Each of Velvet Grill & Creamery Restaurants in Modesto have been fined $1,000 a day for serving customers indoors. The city imposed the civil penalties starting Aug. 29 on the Dale Road and McHenry Avenue restaurants. The restaurants have continued to serve customers indoors and have accumulated large fines.

Despite the large fines, plenty of guests stand by the restaurant's decision to keep their doors open.

"I think they need to stay in business," stated Pete Rarick, a frequent guest at the restaurant. "They're doing everything right. Everyone is social distancing. I feel safe coming here. This is the only restaurant that I go to because I feel safe...I just feel safe here."

Velvet Restaurants Inc., which owns the restaurants, has appealed the civil penalties, and its attorney will represent the corporation at a Tuesday administrative appeal hearing at Modesto Centre Plaza.

The city hearing starts at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and is open to the public.