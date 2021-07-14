As Delta Variant Spreads, Yolo health official issues new mask recommendations

The recommendations are directed towards people 65 years old and over and the immunocompromised.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A Yolo County health official on Wednesday urged residents to mask up as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

This recommendation comes as the Delta variant made up 76% of positive samples collected on the UC Davis campus and through Healthy Yolo Together testing between June 27 and July 7. The highly infectious variant continues to make its way throughout the country, as well.

Yolo County suggests you should mask up if you're:

A fully-vaccinated resident 65 years and older

A resident who is immunocompromised

In a businesses where vaccination verification is not required and the vaccination status of others is unknown.

Vaccines remain the absolute best form of protection against COVID-19, Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a press release. He also wants everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to protected themselves against variant.

“In making yesterday’s new recommendations for fully vaccinated persons to resume masking indoors and to get tested after an exposure, I am erring on the side of caution to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Vaccines remain the absolute best form of protection against COVID-19, and I implore everyone who is eligible to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.” Sisson said in a press release.

Masking Guidance for Individuals:

Fully vaccinated people can resume everyday activities without wearing a mask, except in limited settings required by state rules. There are some situations identified by the CDC where face coverings are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, including:

Unvaccinated people must continue to wear masks in indoor public settings, including businesses.

