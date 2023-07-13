How to protect your children from vehicular heatstroke

Children are more susceptible to heatstroke since their body temperatures can rise 3-5x faster than adults

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As we approach triple-digit temperatures, they're a reminder to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, but not all heat-related car deaths happen during a heat wave. Research shows heat-related car deaths can happen even when temperatures are in the 70s and 80s.

In 2022, 33 children died in the United States from vehicular heatstroke. Data from noheatstroke.org shows over half the children who died over a 25-year period were forgotten by their caregiver, about a quarter entered the car on their own, and about 20% of the time the child was knowingly left in the vehicle.

Samantha DeMelo with the California Office of Traffic Safety says to always look before you lock and prevent kids from getting ahold of your keys.

"Never leave your children unattended in a vehicle, even if it's just for a few minutes. Always lock your car and put your keys out of reach. Children can gain access to an unattended car and get trapped inside," said DeMelo.

DeMelo says you can put a personal item like a wallet or cellphone in the backseat to help you remember a child or pet is back there.

So, what can you do if you see a child or pet in distress? Officer Ricardo Ortiz with California Highway Patrol says you can legally intervene. It could look like breaking a window to save a life.

"If you reasonably believe that child is in danger due to extreme heat, cold or any other circumstances, then you can take action to remove that child from the vehicle and not be liable for the damages," said Ortiz.

He says if you remove a child or pet from a potentially dangerous situation, call 911 and tell them what you did and why.

Ortiz says a child six years of age or younger cannot be left unattended in a vehicle under California law. He says any child age six or younger has to be accompanied by a child at least 12 years of age or older.

