SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local Wingstop, which was recently ordered by a federal judge to stop operating as a Wingstop franchise, passed a food safety re-inspection after health inspectors recently found "major" and repeat violations at that location.

If you notice something fishy at a restaurant and feel like it needs to be reported to local authorities, here is what you need to know about Sacramento County food inspections.

All businesses that handle food are required to post a placard in a window or a display box that shows whether or not it passed a health inspection. The placards are like a stoplight, coming in the same three colors: green, yellow and red. Green means the business passed the inspection, yellow passes conditionally and red forces a company to shut its doors until it fixes the issues the inspectors found.

Customers who want to see if the restaurant they are planning to eat at passed a recent food inspection before can click here. Costumers can search for restaurants by name and address.

Brenda Bongiorno, a Sacramento County spokesperson, said it is not typical for a restaurant to not address the problems health inspectors have found.

If you see a food safety hazard in a restaurant to call (916) 875-4311 or 311. For a list of businesses that closed due to food safety issues, click here.

