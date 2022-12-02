1 injured in crash leaving car split in half

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries after a high speed accident split the car in half on Arden Way and Morse Avenue.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon.

The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.

The back half of the car ran into a commercial building while the front stayed in the lanes of traffic.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

At 2:05pm, crews arrived to a solo vehicle that was sheared in half after striking a utility pole. The single occupant was extricated in under 4 minutes and transported in critical condition. No other injuries, no power outage. CHP is investigating. pic.twitter.com/5j6imCkD3V — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 28, 2022

