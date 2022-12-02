x
1 injured in crash leaving car split in half

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries after a high speed accident split the car in half on Arden Way and Morse Avenue.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon. 

The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police. 

The back half of the car ran into a commercial building while the front stayed in the lanes of traffic. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

