1 injured in crash leaving car split in half

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon.
The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.
The back half of the car ran into a commercial building while the front stayed in the lanes of traffic.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Watch more from ABC10: Woman caught on camera stealing catalytic converter at Walmart parking lot
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9